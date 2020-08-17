Chinese diplomats return from Houston consulate shut by US

BEIJING (AP) — The staff of the Chinese consulate in Houston that was ordered shut by the U.S. government have returned to China. Wearing face masks, they were greeted on the tarmac by Foreign Minister Wang Yi after arriving in Beijing on Monday night. The U.S. abruptly ordered China to close the consulate last month, alleging it was the center of a network that collected intelligence, tried to steal intellectual property and harassed the families of Chinese dissidents while trying to coerce them to return to China. Three days later, China ordered the U.S. consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation.