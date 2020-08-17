Dry week ahead

Dry weather continues through most of this week…

After a weekend of warmer than average temperatures we are off and running with pleasant conditions. Highs today were in the 70s and 80s. We had plenty of sunshine and the Coulee Region should retain sunny skies for much of the week. Highs should warm a bit by the middle of the week.

Weather system to start the weekend…

A front will move through the area Friday night into Saturday night. Scattered showers and t-storms look to accompany the front. That rain won’t be helping our long term dryness much.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be moderate to high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next 4 weeks or so..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden