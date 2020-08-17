EU-Italy delegation in Tunisia to discuss slowing migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Top Italian and European Union are visiting Tunisia amid concern about growing numbers of migrants crossing from the North African country to Europe. Tunisia’s president said he wants broader European aid to fight the poverty and joblessness that fuels migration and not just security measures to slow it. A leading aid group estimates that the number of migrants leaving Tunisia has grown as much as fivefold this year. More migrants landing in Italy now came from Tunisia than departed from neighboring Libya. The EU-Italy delegation meeting with Tunisia’s president on Monday include Italy’s interior minister and foreign minister and the EU’s commissioners for internal affairs and relations with neighboring countries.