La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of companies are working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

You may have heard Dr. Anthony Fauci express optimism that one might be available early next year.

And that conversation is one reason UW-Health is providing information about how a vaccine is approved.

Vaccines go through trials with three phases.

Phase 1 is a human trial, testing a vaccine for major side effects.

Phase 2 is another human trial testing a wider population to better understand dosing and effectiveness.

The third phase tests the vaccine on a large group of people to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

According to a release from UW-Health, many health experts consider vaccines to be the most important medical advancement in recent history.