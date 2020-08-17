Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian at checkpoint

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police says security guards have shot and wounded a Palestinian who is deaf and couldn’t hear their calls to stop at a West Bank checkpoint. Police says the 60-year-old man was walking on Monday in an area of a crossing north of Jerusalem where only vehicles are permitted. Security guards called upon the man to stop but he continued to “approach them suspiciously.” They then opened fire toward his legs, wounding him. Only after did the guards discover that the suspect did not respond because he “cannot hear or communicate.” Israeli forces have come under criticism for being too quick on the trigger around those with disabilities.