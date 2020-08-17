Josh Groban won’t let virus stop his live music and album

It’s the sound of silence that Josh Groban finds hardest to hear during the pandemic. Quarantine hasn’t stilled his voice or songwriting, but the give-and-get Groban usually enjoys from interacting with his audience is gone. He sings into a machine and hears nothing back. Groban is doing his best to fill the void with a new album due in November and three themed live streaming concerts, starting with a set featuring Broadway tunes in October. Groban hadn’t expected to be sparked creatively during a time of loss and isolation, but he has, saying: “A lot of things have been pouring out.”