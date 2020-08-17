Local musician inspired to preserve marshlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Not too far from the hustle and bustle of Downtown La Crosse, people can find a natural getaway at Myrick Park.

Marsh trails surround Myrick Park, and one local musician, Mike Starling, decided to make a free/downloadable album to help preserve the natural beauty of the marshlands.

The purpose of the album is to encourage people to donate to Friends Of The La Crosse River Marsh, a nonprofit that helps maintain the marshlands.

The album is titled "Backwaters" and produced by Momentous Records and Nine Volt Media. There are music videos to some of the songs on the album. The song "The Floating World," features images of the marshlands shot by John Sullivan, a local photographer.

"As a writer and musician in the driftless-region, the area has been a big inspiration for me," Starling said. "We live in a lovely place in the country. I can't help but let the beauty of the marshlands get into the music I produce."

The La Crosse River Marsh is a nonprofit that helps maintain the surrounding marshlands in La Crosse.

Chuck Lee, the President of the nonprofit, said he has received nothing but positive feedback about the album and was very happy that Starling decided to dedicate an album to helping nature.

"I've received lots and lots of E-mails just this past week about people who have listened to the album who loves it, and that is a plus for us," said Lee.

You can listen and download to the album here and donate to the help of the marshlands here.