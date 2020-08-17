On guard: Vikings continue OL shuffle; Elflein on right side

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The interior of Minnesota’s offensive line has been in frequent flux in recent seasons. Pat Elflein has now taken the full tour. After another year of mostly middling blocking in the middle, the Vikings have made more changes. Elflein has moved to right guard, a “group decision” by him and the coaches. He was the starting center in his first two seasons and the left guard in 2019. Garrett Bradbury has returned for his second season at center to provide stability. Aviante Collins and Dakota Dozier are competing for the starting spot at left guard.