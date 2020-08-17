FBI arrests Puerto Rico lawmaker, family in corruption probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — FBI agents have arrested Puerto Rico Rep. María Milagros Charbonier after the legislator who once presided over the island’s House Ethics Committee was charged in a public corruption case that officials say also involved her son, husband and an assistant. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said Monday that it was a simple scheme in which Charbonier allegedly received some $100,000 in bribes and kickbacks after increasing the pay of her assistant, Frances Acevedo, from $800 every two weeks to nearly $3,000, and then received between $1,000 to $1,500 in return for every paycheck. Charbonier is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.