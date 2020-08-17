Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a public backlash over mail delays and other problems, the Trump administration is scrambling to respond. House lawmakers prepared an emergency vote to halt mail changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election. The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers, and President Donald Trump denied he was slowing service. Democrats and some Republicans say actions by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally and a major Republican donor, have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, including an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall. DeJoy will testify before Congress next week.