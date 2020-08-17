States says opioid crisis has cost them $630B since 2007

(AP) - U.S. state and territorial governments say the opioid crisis has cost them $630 billion since 2007 and that the cost could balloon to more than $2 trillion over the next two decades.

The estimate was made public Monday in a filing in the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The states' calculation uses the cost to Medicaid of dealing with overdoses, drug addiction prevention programs and related expenses in the justice and child welfare systems.

The estimate applies to the government costs attributed to the entire epidemic, not only those related directly to Purdue.