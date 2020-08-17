Strong quake jolts central Philippines, no damage known yet

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful and shallow earthquake has struck a central Philippine region. It prompted people to dash out of homes and offices, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the 6.5 magnitude quake that hit near a coastal town in Masbate province. There was no threat of a tsunami. The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It’s also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.