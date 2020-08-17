Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

ATLANTA (AP) — As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump. That doesn’t mean that ideological differences are settled. Factions of the left still disagree on how to achieve universal health care, how to tax billionaires and on what the Pentagon and State Department should look like. But the convention will showcase a wide range of figures, including progressives and Republicans, who say they agree on broad values and see Biden and his vice-presidential running mate as the best option in November.