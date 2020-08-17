UK scraps exam grading system that enraged students, parents

LONDON (AP) — The British government has scrapped an exam-grading policy that was set to deprive thousands of graduating high school students of places at universities. U.K. universities admit students based on grades predicted by their teachers, contingent on the results of final exams known as A Levels. With those exams canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, education authorities ran the predicted grades through an algorithm that compared them with schools’ past performance. That meant high-achieving students at under-performing schools saw their marks downgraded more often than students at above-average schools. The head of the country’s exam regulator acknowledged Monday that the system had caused “real anguish and damaged public confidence.”