13 deaths, 53 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thirteen deaths were reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and 53 more people were hospitalized, while the percentage of new cases has dropped for the third day.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,991 new test results since yesterday, of which 634 -- or 6.3 percent -- came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 96.7 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 721 new cases per day, down from 818 a week ago.

DHS listed 13 new deaths, raising the total at 1,052 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 9,357 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 57,382 or 85.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 53 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 365 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 124 are in intensive care units.

Twelve people in Western Wisconsin are hospitalized with the virus. Nine of them are in intensive care.

The state defines the region as Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

