After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Few people have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.

But when the former president delivers his 11th speech to his party’s faithful on Tuesday, it will be like none they’ve seen since he was a relative national unknown from Arkansas four decades ago.

Clinton’s address at the virtual convention will be limited to five minutes and come before the prime-time slots reserved for brighter stars, including Jill Biden, the wife of the presumptive presidential nominee.

Even squeezing Clinton in, however, is problematic for Democrats during the #MeToo era given the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against him.