After years of big moments, Bill Clinton’s DNC role shrinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton didn’t mince words Tuesday night when he addressed the Democratic National Convention. He tore into President Donald Trump repeatedly, at one point saying that “if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.” Clinton’s five minutes of remarks to the fully online gathering were pre-recorded at his home in Chappaqua, New York. Clinton said Trump’s Oval Office has been a center of chaos during the coronavirus response and that Trump is determined to deny responsibility and shift blame.