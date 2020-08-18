Asia Today: Philippine capital’s virus lockdown being eased

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease a mild lockdown in the capital and four outlying provinces to further reopen the country’s battered economy despite having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. Duterte would allow most businesses, including shopping malls and dine-in restaurants, and Roman Catholic church services to partially resume on Wednesday with restrictions, including masks and social distancing. The Philippines has reported more than 164,000 virus cases, including 2,681 deaths. The Philippine economy fell into a recession in the second quarter as millions of people lost their jobs.