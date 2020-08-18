Chicago removes Wisconsin from their quarantine list

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN/KWWL) — Iowa and Kansas are back Chicago's mandatory quarantine list after both being taken off just a week ago on August 11.

Iowa and Kansas re-join the 18 other states where residents are asked to quarantine upon arrival in Chicago for at least 14 days. Chicagoans who travel to these states and return home are also asked to do the same.

While Iowa and Kansas were reinstated on the list, Chicago removed Wisconsin and Nebraska.

"Wisconsin is obviously of most interest to our Chicago residents, they've had two weeks of consistently being below that cutoff and at this point, they are removed from the list," Chicago Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said.

People who violate the quarantine order can be fined up to $7,000 dollars.