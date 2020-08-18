Corn maze pays tribute to 19th Amendment

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Tuesday marks 100 years of women's suffrage and Leffel Roots Apple Orchard is celebrating the occasion the best way it knows how; with a corn maze.

On this day 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote.

With this being an election year, Leffel Roots ownership wanted to honor the ratification in a creative way by using its 10-acre corn maze.

You can see the word 'vote' is carved into the corn as well as a picture of a suffragette.

"It's always good to celebrate something that's positive in our history, and so we are definitely excited to have people out to see this and I think, hopefully, it will encourage people to vote. No matter who you're voting for it's just good to get your voice heard," said owner Laura Leffel.

Leffel Roots Apple Orchard will open on September 2 and stay open through October.

Find more information on Leffel Roots here.