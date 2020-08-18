Dahl Subaru donates over $20,000 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In these COVID 19 times, the La Crosse community has witnessed many to step up and help others in times of need.

On Tuesday, Dahl Automotive donated $20,420 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA. In addition to the monetary donation. Dahl loaned the Y a food delivery vehicle.

The Dahl family believes the La Crosse Area YMCA is a staple in the community. The Y reportedly helped deliver over 3,000 meals a week to families during the federally funded Summer Meal Program.

Andrew Dahl, the President of Dahl Automotive, said he and the company felt it was only right to lend a hand to the community during the pandemic.

"When there is a community need, the Dahl Automotive family and our staff always try to put our heads together to figure out a way to rise to the occasion and meet that community need," Dahl said. "We just happen to be in the car business, so we can utilize what we have are blessed with and fortunate with, to meet our community's need."

Bill Soper, the CEO of La Crosse Area Family YMCA, said he and staff are grateful the generosity Dahl Automotive has shown the Y.

"The YMCA is an organization that counts on volunteers, the generosity of businesses, and families in the community. This year is a perfect example of why community support is needed more than ever," Soper said. We are grateful because they donate to family time, energy, and wisdom to the YMCA."

Dahl Automotive elected the Y as its Hometown Charity, part of a national charity started by Subaru of America, called Share The Love.