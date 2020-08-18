DAY 2: Who’s speaking at the Democratic National Convention and how to watch

News app viewers can watch here

(WXOW/QMI) - The 2020 Democratic National Convention enters day two with several speakers scheduled for Tuesday night.

The theme of night two is “Leadership Matters.” Former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden are expected to deliver speeches.

Other speakers include:

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

Monday's coverage included speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches.

The convention will continue through Thursday night. It will be broadcast each night from 8-10 p.m. here on WXOW.com and on our news app.

WXOW-TV has coverage from 9-10 p.m. through Thusday evening.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

