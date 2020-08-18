DNC DAY 3: Harris to be nominated, Obama to headline. Here’s how to watch and what to expect

News app viewers can watch here starting at 8 p.m.

(WXOW) - Delegates are expected to nominate Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president Wednesday night during day three of the Democratic National Convention.

The theme of night three is “A More Perfect Union.”

Former US President Barack Obama will deliver a speech to conclude the evening. Here’s a look at the other speakers:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are also scheduled to perform.

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

Last night, the event was highlighted by speeches from former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Clinton addressed the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and said Trump “defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media.”

Carter spoke of Biden, "Joe is that kind of leader, and he is the right person for this moment in our nation’s history. He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. More than ever, that’s what we need."

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches.

The convention will continue through Thursday night. It will be broadcast each night from 8-10 p.m. WXOW.com will carry the evening's events live.

WXOW-TV has coverage from ABC News from 9-10 p.m.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

Click here for more information on the DNC.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

You can find more information on the RNC here.

For more political coverage, go to our Politics page.