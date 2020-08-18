Fleck, Gophers dismiss momentum loss: ‘Kind of make-believe’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota was poised for another strong season following the 11-2 record and No. 10 ranking in the final Associated Press poll for 2019. The Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports figured to hit the Gophers as hard as any team in the conference. Viewing the loss of the 2020 schedule in a vacuum is never the perspective that coach P.J. Fleck and his staff and players would take. Fleck says the Gophers “don’t believe in momentum.” Instead, they’re focused on improving as much as they can in the meantime and being ready for 2021.