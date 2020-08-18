Gaza’s power plant shuts down amid Israel-Hamas standoff

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s sole power plant has shut down after Israel cut off fuel supplies in response to incendiary balloons launched by Palestinian militants. That leaves the territory’s 2 million residents with only around four hours of electricity a day. Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. The balloons, launched by Hamas-affiliated groups, have set farmland ablaze, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel. Hamas demands Israel ease the blockade it imposed when the militants seized control of Gaza. In response to the attacks, Israel closed the main commercial crossing into Gaza and is barring fishermen from taking to the sea.