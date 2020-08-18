Girl Scouts add new cookie-Toast-Yay

(CNN) - If you've ever eaten an entire box of Thin Mints for dessert-no judgement here-the Girl Scouts may have just what you need for breakfast now, too.

On Tuesday, they announced a new cookie flavor to get our mouths watering.

Introducing...Toast-Yay.

It's a French toast inspired cookie-dipped in icing and ready for the breakfast table-or lunchbox-or night binging Netflix.

And if you're worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don't worry.

The Girl Scouts continue to sell cookies online.

You'll have to wait though-Toast-Yay won't be available until cookie season officially starts in January.