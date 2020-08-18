Judge to hear arguments in Richmond Lee statue lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge will weigh whether to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia’s Democratic governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Richmond judge will hear arguments Tuesday afternoon on the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The suit is being brought by a group of property owners along Monument Avenue, the prestigious residential street where the statue is located. If the judge doesn’t toss the case, a trial is expected in October. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue removed in June, but his plans have been tied up in court since then.