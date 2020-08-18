Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A regional official says that mutinous soldiers have detained Mali’s president and prime minister in an apparent coup attempt.

The dramatic development Tuesday comes after several months of street demonstrations calling for his ouster three years before his final term ends.

Earlier in the day soldiers in the garrison town of Kati took up arms and detained senior military officers.

Armed men also began detaining people in the capital including Mali’s finance minister.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest unrest to wrack Mali, but the mutiny early Tuesday took place at the very same barracks where the 2012 coup was launched.

By BABA AHMED and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press