Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says that one of its generals has been killed and two other servicemen have been wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the attack has taken place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission. It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn’t identify him. Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government.