Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

11:40 am National news from the Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says that one of its generals has been killed and two other servicemen have been wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the attack has taken place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission. It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn’t identify him. Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government.

Associated Press

