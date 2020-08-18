Sheriff claims victory over predecessor fired after Parkland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff Gregory Tony has claimed victory in the Broward County Democratic primary over his predecessor who was fired after the Parkland massacre. Tony replaced Scott Israel in 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed Israel over his handling of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Tony’s campaign drew criticism over his failure to disclose that in 1993 he fatally shot an 18-year-old when he was 14 in Philadelphia. He was convicted of no crime, but did not disclose what happened to his subsequent employers.