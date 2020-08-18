Summer enjoying weather pattern

Sunshine

High pressure continues to dominate the pattern today which will keep the sunshine. With northwesterly winds, temperatures will be near average in the low 80s. The sunshine sticks around for much of the workweek, so remember your sunscreen. But gradual changes come as high pressure moves off.

Warming

As high pressure moves to the east, this will usher in southerly winds. This will first allow for temperatures to start nearing the 90s by the end of the week, then more good news! Humidity values increase but do not look to exceed the mid-60s. So, it will feel the warmest into the weekend. But as high pressure moves off will need to watch for returning rain and storm chances.

Needed rainfall

We've said it and we all know it. We need rain. The workweek will not usher up much of a chance, a stray shower can't be ruled out. But a stray shower will not do too much to the 1.45 inches needed for August. Our next chance for at least accumulating rainfall will come Saturday. Plenty of details to continue to work out, but overall it means another week tending to the garden is needed.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett