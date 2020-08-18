Thailand’s student-led protests against government grow

NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand (AP) — High school students in Thailand’s capital have held blank signs and flashed three-fingered salutes to show opposition to the government, as the youth-led pro-democracy movement spreads. Around 30 students at one school in Bangkok shouted “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy” and held up sheets of plain white paper, meant to convey the message that they were not free to express themselves. Pro-democracy hashtags linked to the high school protests trended on social media with images of students in a number of cities giving the salutes during the compulsory daily singing of the national anthem. The displays that began last week are a remarkable show of defiance in an educational system that stresses obedience to elders.