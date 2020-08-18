UK rates of depression double among adults during lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Rates of depression appear to have almost doubled in Britain since the country was put into lockdown in late March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said in a special study released Tuesday that 19.2% of adults were likely to be experiencing symptoms of depression in June, three months into the lockdown. That proportion is up from 9.7% recorded between July 2019 and March. During the height of the lockdown, people were isolated from friends and family. Many people have also fretted about their jobs and future financial well-being as the economy nose-dived in the face of the restrictions on everyday life.