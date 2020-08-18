UK scraps public health body amid criticized virus response

LONDON (AP) — The British government is scrapping a public health agency that has taken blame for the country’s uneven response to the coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the work of Public Health England will become part of a new body, the National Institute for Health Protection. He said that when the pandemic started, the U.K. did not have “the capacity for a response to a once-in-a-century-scale event.” Hancock said the new institute would learn from public health agencies in South Korea and Germany, which have been praised for their strong response to the pandemic. Critics say the U.K.’s failures are the result of government budget-cutting, not its public health body.