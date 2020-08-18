Universities prepare to see if solutions keep students, faculty safe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students attending colleges and universities in La Crosse this year will be in for quite a few changes starting as early as move-in day.

The first wave of student leaders came back onto the Viterbo University campus this week to prepare for orientation which includes learning new plans and procedures for COVID-19 protection.

“This year, we’ve extended our move-in period to be about two weeks long, so folks have had the opportunity to come back early, check-in,” said Margy Krogman, director of residence life at Viterbo University.

Krogman says this will give students and their families space and time to move-in safely. Especially with a smaller population of students this semester, the office of residence life is only expecting 580 to live in campus housing. Students could request a single residency if they didn't feel comfortable living with another person. Around 35 people took advantage of the the opportunity.

“What we did was consolidated our folks into some of our apartment buildings and took one apartment completely offline, so that building has been set aside as our quarantine and isolation housing," said Krogman.

UW-La Crosse also implemented these changes, turning Wentz Hall into their quarantine building and allowing students to move in over a five day period leading up Labor Day.

“It will feel very different than any other year in a dorm has felt, but we know that those social connections are really important for students,” said Lisa Weston, assistant director of residence life at UW-La Crosse.

Both residence life programs are hoping that students will abide by their new policies, including no visitors and wearing a mask when close to others.

“We want them to be here and so those policies and those guidelines are really in place so they can stay, and we can keep them here through the fall semester,” said Weston.

Both directors also acknowledged that even with the precautions, there still remains a chance for students contracting and spreading the virus.

“All of our staff, I think, have a certain level of anxiety of, 'We’re going to try and do this the best we can.' We hope that students are attentive and understand the policies we have in place," said Weston.

“None of us are going to get it 100% right, but I hope that we have some models that folks are able to look at and say, 'Wow! That’s really actually the best way to do it. We want to implement some of those procedures,'” said Krogman.

UW-La Crosse will welcome 3,200 students to campus housing this fall.