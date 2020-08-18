Will getting a flu shot help prevent COVID-19?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Alongside the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season is also approaching. In fact, local health officials said getting your annual flu shot can actually help COVID-19 patients in the community.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said while there is not a direct link between influenza and COVID-19, there is a link in health care; meaning that if there are fewer flu hospitalizations, there will consequentially be more available room for COVID-19 patients.

"The goal is to have as many people vaccinated for influenza so we have fewer illnesses," Giese said. "Having fewer illnesses will help us in our community take care of those that may get COVID-19 this fall and winter."

Giese stressed that because there is not a vaccine for COVID-19, but there is a vaccine for the flu, getting a flu shot is a simple way to help the health care system and yourself during this pandemic.