36 arrests as France celebrates historic PSG victory

PARIS (AP) — Euphoria mixed with tension as France celebrated Paris Saint-Germain’s historic victory in the Champions League semifinal. Fans lit up the Champs-Elysees with cheers and flares and drew tear gas. Police arrested 36 people in Paris after throngs at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe degenerated into scattered violence, but no serious damage was reported. By beating Leipzig 3-0 Tuesday, PSG finally made it to the final of Europe’s top club competition for the first time. The long-awaited success dominated French news and social networks. All eyes now turn to Lyon, which plays Bayern Munich in the other semifinal Wednesday.