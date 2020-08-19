Officials: Bomb attacks in Kabul, north Afghanistan kill 4

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say bomb attacks in Kabul and northern Baghlan province have killed at least four people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks. A Kabul police spokesman says two sticky bombs killed two and wounded two others in Kabul. The spokesman for the Baghlan governor says a bombing there killed two members of the intelligence service and wounded 11. The wounded included both military and civilians. Meanwhile, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on Tuesday in Kabul in which three people killed and 16 others were wounded, including four children and a woman, as Afghans marked their country’s Independence Day.