Airbnb files preliminary paperwork for public stock offering

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Airbnb has filed preliminary paperwork for selling stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing business. The San Francisco-based company said it submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It kept details in the statement confidential. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering hasn't yet been determined. The timing of the IPO also hasn't been set.