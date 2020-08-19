Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has again loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as alcohol sales, a vital part of Dubai’s tourism and hospitality industry, have suffered greatly under lockdown restrictions imposed amid the pandemic. The virus outbreak worsened an already-gathering economic storm engulfing the emirate. The city-state has seen mass layoffs thin the ranks of its foreign workforce and empty homes across its vast real-estate sector, even amid slight signs of recovery.