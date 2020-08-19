Belarus challenger urges EU to support ‘awakening’ country

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognize “fraudulent elections” that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. In a video statement released ahead of an emergency summit of EU leaders dedicated to the situation in Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Europe to support “the awakening of Belarus.” Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, won his sixth term with 80% of votes in the Aug. 9 election widely seen as rigged. Western officials refused to recognize the election as free or fair.