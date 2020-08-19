FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport due to a landing gear malfunction. Sparks flew as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway before dawn Wednesday morning. One of the two crew members was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury reportedly sustained while exiting the aircraft. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the crew of the Boeing 767 was unable to extend the left main landing gear before landing at about 4:50 a.m. after a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport. The FAA will investigate.