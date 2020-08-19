Florida modeled a smooth mail election. Yes, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Election officials are bracing for a prolonged period of uncertainty after Election Day in November because states aren’t ready for an influx of mail ballots. But Tuesday’s primary in Florida shows that delays aren’t inevitable in a mail system. Florida is rarely a poster child for elections, but it has years of experience with mail balloting. Its laws allow election workers to begin processing those ballots weeks before Election Day. That way, when polls close, the ballots can be swiftly counted. The outcome of the most competitive races were known Tuesday within hours of polls closing.