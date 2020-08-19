Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

News app viewers can watch convention coverage here beginning at 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket.

It's a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

"[I am] committed to the values she [my mother] taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans—one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community–where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together. Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods."

Wednesday night's speech will be her second at the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind its presidential candidate, Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience who may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.

"We’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together—Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous—to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden."



A MORE PERFECT UNION

Welcome to Wisconsin

The Honorable Tony Evers

Governor of Wisconsin



A MORE PERFECT SOCIETY

Introduction

Kerry Washington

American actress

A More Perfect Union Means...Ending Gun Violence

“America Rising: March for our Lives”

Featuring activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, whose generation has risen up to say enough to gun violence.

Remarks

DeAndra Dycus

A mother whose son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet at the age of 13.

Remarks

The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

A More Perfect Union...Means Tackling Climate Change

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

The Biden Plan: Climate Change

A video focused on Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change and secure a clean-energy future, narrated by an IBEW union worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

A Conversation with Young Climate Activists

Young organizers talk about how they’re taking control of their future, and why they need a president like Joe Biden who will work with them.

Performance

Billie Eilish

American singer-songwriter

A More Perfect Union...Means Keeping Immigrant Families Together

“A Letter to Trump on Immigration”

“Mr. President, you tore our world apart.”

Remarks

The Sanchez Family

Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, with her daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy.

America Rising: Immigrants Rebuilding America

We can never say it often or loudly enough: immigrants and refugees revitalize and renew America. Immigrants built this country, and immigrants will rebuild this country.

Performance

Prince Royce

Dominican-American singer-songwriter

A More Perfect Union...Means Women Lead

America Rising: From Women’s Suffrage to the Women’s March

It has been 100 years this week since women won the right to vote, and they've been leading ever since.

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Clinton

2016 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives



Remarks

Mariska Hargitay

American actress and advocate

Ruth Glenn

CEO and President of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Carly Dryden

At-Large Regional Advisor, “It’s On Us”

“When You See Something Wrong”

A video highlighting Joe Biden’s leadership on the Violence Against Women Act and its legacy.

A MORE PERFECT ECONOMY

Remarks

The Honorable Hilda Solis

Los Angeles County Supervisor

Former United States Secretary of Labor

“You Built America” - A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build back better a new economy for our families and the next generation.

“America Recovering”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and U.S. Representative from Iowa Cindy Axne talk to small business owners in their communities about how they’re struggling in Donald Trump’s economy.

Remarks

The Honorable Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

MORE PERFECT LEADERSHIP

Remarks

The Honorable Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

Nominating Speech

Maya Harris, Meena Harris, and Ella Emhoff



Remarks

The Honorable Kamala Harris

2020 Democratic Nominee for Vice President of the United States

United States Senator, California



Performance

Jennifer Hudson

American singer and actress