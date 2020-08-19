Israel pushes for changes in UN’s Lebanon peacekeeping force

JERUSALEM (AP) — As the United Nations prepares to renew the mandate of its peacekeeping operation in southern Lebanon, Israel is working with Security Council members to push for tough changes in the way the force deals with the Hezbollah militant group. Israeli diplomatic and military officials say the force, known as UNIFIL, has been largely ineffective and see the upcoming vote on extending its mandate as an opportunity to make reforms. UNIFIL was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded under a U.N.-brokered cease-fire after a monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah militants in 2006.