La Crosse Co. adds ten new COVID cases

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Eight deaths were reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and 50 people were hospitalized, while the percentage of new cases has risen slightly.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,429 new test results since yesterday, of which 663—or 7.0 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 93 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 747 new cases per day, down from 760 a week ago.

DHS listed eight new deaths, raising the total at 1,060 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 8,766 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 58,244 or 86.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 50 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 369 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in intensive care units.

La Crosse County, according to DHS figures, added ten new cases on Wednesday. The county has now had 987 total confirmed cases of the virus.

Here are other area counties figures from the department:

Buffalo: 49

Crawford: 93

Grant: 409

Jackson: 65

La Crosse: 987

Monroe: 254

Trempealeau: 387

Vernon: 79

Several counties update their figures later in the afternoon. We'll update this story when new data becomes available.

La Crosse County has switched to providing updates from the health department to Mondays at noon.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

