Mexican governor denies corruption as president looks on

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An opposition-party Mexican governor who has been suddenly engulfed in a national scandal has defended his integrity during an encounter with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has played a part in embarrassing him. López Obrador had displayed to reporters a widely circulated video of unknown provenance showing two men stuffing stacks of cash into a duffel bag. One of those men was a longtime close aide to Queretaro Gov. Francisco Domínguez, an outspoken critic of the president. The governor quickly fired the aide and insisted Wednesday he knew nothing about any misdeeds.