Bucks seek to create their own magic in game 2

Orlando, FL (WXOW) Mike Budenholzer has shared--or won outright--the last two NBA Coach of the Year awards.

His coaching talents are definitely being tested right now, as his Bucks prepare for game two against the Magic Thursday.

The Bucks weren't the only number one seed that lost their playoff opener.

So did the Lakers.

But Wednesday, they tried to push away any negativity that rose to the surface after Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Magic.

"We don't want to be too high after a win. We don't want to be too low after a loss. I think we want to have an appropriate reaction to a game that wasn't our best. So I think the guys are in a good place," said Budenholzer.

"They were just a better team than we were yesterday. Just got to get back to our basketball. We had a tough game yesterday and we just have to respond," said forward Khris Middleton.

Game two with the Magic set to tip off at 5:00 PM Thursday.