Burks faces crossroads entering third year

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Oren Burks is another one of those players facing a make or break season in his third year with the Packers.

He's being given every chance to make an impact so far.

Burks has lined up as a starter at inside linebacker next to Christian Kirksey.

He says he's fully recovered from that torn pectoral muscle he suffered in camp last year.

Injuries have limited him his first two seasons.

But now in his third season in Mike Pettine's system, he feels now is his time to become an impact player.

"Things are definitely slowing down for me getting into the details of the defense. Just being able to play fast and read my keys and just trust my eyes and play fast, I'm really excited to go into this year. It's been a crazy offseason. Just looking forward to getting out to that first game," Burks said.

"I really think he's got a better understanding of what we're trying to get accomplished. Now it's up to him to put it all together, to go out and compete each and every day, and put it on the practice tape so it can transition over to game day," said head coach Matt LaFleur.