WATCH Noon: Pence visits Walworth County to talk about the economy, trade

News app viewers can watch the Vice President's remarks here.

DARIEN (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to campaign in Walworth County Wednesday.

Pence will deliver remarks in Darien, where he will speak on trade and the economy.

His visit is the second visit to Wisconsin by the White House this week, as President Trump stopped in Oshkosh on Monday for a campaign event.

Pence's visit comes the same day when Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris gives her convention speech.

Harris and Pence are scheduled to debate Oct. 7.